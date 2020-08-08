Hot and muggy Sunday with more rain and storms ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday will feature a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the lower 90s for the Piedmont and lower 80s for the NC mountains.
Muggy conditions will continue with heat indices approaching the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.
As we head into the workweek, it’s more of the same with the hot and muggy conditions, yet rain chances will be on the increase.
Morning temperatures will start off in the lower 70s, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday with upper 80s Thursday into Saturday with daily chances for scattered storms.
The NC mountains will also experience scattered rain and storms through next week with morning low temperatures in the lower 60s, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
