‘Good Trouble Ride’: Protesters from Atlanta travel to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A caravan of charter buses carried at least 70 protesters from Atlanta to Louisville on Friday. The People’s Uprising, based in Georgia, planned the ‘Good Trouble Ride’ to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
Organizer Takai Tinsley said he couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore. “The injustices surrounding the Breonna Taylor case caught a lot of people’s eyes,” he said. “She was real influential in helping people’s fire in their hearts get started even for us in Atlanta.”
On Friday, protesters marched from Kingdom Fellowship Church to Jefferson Square Park to rally with local groups.
“Our goal is to stand in solidarity with all the organizers and the activists that have already been boots on the ground in Louisville,” Tinsley said. “Let them know that they have allies and friends across state borders.”
The motto “good trouble” was made popular by Congressman John Lewis, (D-Ga.), who died July 17. During the civil rights era, Lewis was a part of “freedom rides” that traveled across the South to challenge the nation’s segregation laws.
On Friday, The People’s Uprising launched a freedom ride of their own. Tinsley said the ‘Good Trouble Ride’ will stop next in Chattanooga to demand justice for Reginald Arrington, a black man who was beaten by law enforcement officers when he was arrested at a traffic stop in May.
“We care, we’re trying to fight the same fight y’all are fighting,” Tinsley said. “Afterward, we’ll be on our way. Don’t want to cause too much trouble we just want to shake the table.”
