Fox in Gaston County tests positive for rabies mark fourth case

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The fourth case of rabies was reported in Gaston County after a fox tested positive.
Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement received a call from a home in Dallas after a family dog killed a fox.
The dead fox was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh, and on Saturday, the fox specimen tested positive for rabies.
The one-year-old female grey and white American Pit-Bull Terrier mix was up to date on her required rabies vaccinations and received a rabies booster shot within 96 hours of the exposure.
Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass in the area of Hoyles Creek Road Dallas to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.
