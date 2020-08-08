Darlington Raceway announces updated ticket policy for 2020 Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington Raceway announced its updated ticket policy for the upcoming Southern 500.
Officials with the track said they were working with health authorities on whether fans will be allowed to attend. If that becomes the case, officials said the safest way will most likely include reduced seating and social distancing.
An executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster allowing gatherings in entertainment venues, including racetracks and stadiums, went into effect Monday. Venues are required to follow AccelerateSC guidelines, such as limited attendance and banning the sale of alcohol past 11 p.m.
Fans who have already purchased tickets will have two options for this year’s race:
- An option to attend in 2020, if fans are allowed. Officials note that seating assignments will likely change to follow social distancing requirements. Fans will also be required to follow event protocols, such as temperature screenings and wearing face masks.
- An option to opt-out of the 2020 race, and receive a full purchase credit towards next year’s race.
Those choosing to opt-out have until Aug. 9 to do so online. Those in a group with members who cannot attend and wish to opt-out are encouraged to call the ticket office at 866-459-7223.
Regardless of the decision, Darlington Raceway said 2020 seats will still be available for renewal in 2021.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.