Crazed fox encounters NC family’s young female pit bull-terrier. It was no match.

DALLAS, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - A North Carolina family’s year-old female pit bull-terrier killed a rabid fox that wandered onto their property late Thursday, police said.
The fox encountered the dog in the 120 block of Hoyles Creek Road in Dallas, Gaston County, and was no match for the family’s protector, police said.
The N.C. Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh on Saturday confirmed the fox’s remains as positive for rabies, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release.
The gray and white American pit-bull terrier mix was up to date on her required rabies vaccinations and received a rabies booster shot, police said.
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement officers notified Hoyles Creek Road area residents of the case and verified their pets’ rabies vaccinations.
The fox was the fourth confirmed rabies case of the year in the county.
Copyright 2020 Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.