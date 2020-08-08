Back to the 90s! We’ll wait a while for the 80s to return.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be pretty typical of summer in the south.
Highs will be in the low 90s and the humidity will be running high. There’s a small chance of thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday – but not a guarantee either day.
As we start the new work week, we will keep the 90s around for a while longer. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s Monday through Wednesday. There will be a 30 percent thunderstorm chance each afternoon. As we move toward the end of the week, rain chances will go up a bit. That plus more cloud cover will limit temperatures to the upper 80s for highs.
It will be muggy every night with lows only falling to the low 70s.
