Amber Guyger appeals murder charge in death of Botham Jean

Guyger killed Jean, 26, on September 6, 2018, when she returned to her apartment building after a more than 13-hour shift. Rather than entering her own apartment, she entered Jean's, which was directly above hers. Upon entering, she found Jean sitting on the couch eating ice cream, thought he was an intruder, and shot him in the heart. She was found guilty of Jean's murder last October because her mistake was "not reasonable," and sentenced to 10 years in prison.