5-year-old dies in Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner says a 5-year-old girl died Thursday night in a shooting in the Summerville area.
The child’s name has not yet been released.
Summerville Police say they responded to the 100 block of Langley Drive at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Officers say they had multiple units in the neighborhood that heard the gunfire and found a home that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Investigators say a five-year-old child who was inside the house had been shot and killed in the shooting.
Pictures from witnesses showed multiple emergency units and law enforcement units in the area and crime scene tape placed around a home.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
