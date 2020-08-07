Veterans put out American flags in York for Purple Heart Day. Somebody stole them.

YORK, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - Thieves stole some American flags set up in York at a public park to honor wounded veterans.
Volunteers put up a dozen American flags Thursday at the York County Veterans Memorial Park in downtown York to commemorate Purple Heart Day, said Ronnie Taylor, a military veteran and volunteer from American Legion Post 66.
Friday was Purple Heart Day in America to honor veterans wounded in action.
The 3-by-5 foot flags were put on poles in front of the park fronting Liberty Street, Taylor said.
Friday morning, four of the flags were gone.
“I can’t imagine why anybody would want to take American flags, especially on Purple Heart Day,” Taylor said.
The Purple Heart is America’s oldest military award, according to the Department of Defense.
The case is under investigation, said York police Capt. Brian Trail.
The veterans memorial in downtown York was dedicated in 2018 after years of planning by the York County Veterans Advisory Council and other veterans groups. The memorial has a monument that lists all York County military members who have been killed in wars since World War I.