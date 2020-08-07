Stormy end to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for another typical August day of weather, including some sunshine, hot temperatures, tropical humidity and scattered thunderstorms.
We’ll jump back to near 90° this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Much like Wednesday and Thursday, there’ll more thunderstorms on the prowl, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours and a few of them will be on the strong side.
The greatest risks appear to be deadly lightning, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Localized flooding will likely develop in neighborhoods where heavy rain has been an issue of late.
There’s even a chance for some of the showers to linger overnight and lows fall back to near 70°.
If you’re making outdoor plans this weekend, I have good news! Very small chances for isolated thundershowers - no more than a 20% chance – are in the forecast with more sunshine than rain and seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 90s. The bigger issue may be the humidity, which will remain sky-high!
There’s good news in the tropics, while the long-range forecast calls for a major upswing in storms during the seasonal peak in late August and September, the Atlantic basin is now very quiet and expected to remain that way for several more days.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
