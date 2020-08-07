‘Stop dragging your feet and make a decision’: CMS parent, student-athlete speak about future of school sports during pandemic

“CMS’ position regarding athletics has not changed. No ultimate decision will be reached until the NCHSAA announces information regarding the Fall sports athletic season. The NCHSAA sent a pulse survey to gauge current thoughts from superintendents across the state. As I answered that survey, I weighed recent information into my thinking. That includes such information as COVID cases amongst our employees and COVID cases in our facilities. That said, my thinking in response to questions in the pulse survey do not represent a change in the district’s position,” Winston said.