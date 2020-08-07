SC Tax Free Weekend to be held August 7-9

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend will happen August 7 to 9, meaning you won’t be charged sales tax on a variety of items.
During the annual sales tax holiday, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.
Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. As long as an item is eligible, it is tax-free whether purchased in-store or online.
If you buy eligible items online, your purchase should be tax-free as well. For more information click here.
Check with your local retailer to see if they offer online shopping, delivery or curbside pick-up.
For more info, visit South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.
