SC Tax Free Weekend to be held August 7-9
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 6:41 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Tax-Free Weekend will happen August 7 to 9, meaning you won’t be charged sales tax on a variety of items.

During the annual sales tax holiday, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes.

Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. As long as an item is eligible, it is tax-free whether purchased in-store or online.

If you buy eligible items online, your purchase should be tax-free as well. For more information click here.

Check with your local retailer to see if they offer online shopping, delivery or curbside pick-up.

Shoppers are also encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the CDC and SCDHEC to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

For more info, visit South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

