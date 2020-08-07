RNC plans for business meeting at Westin, NC officials still have COVID-19 questions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a detailed health protocol plan submitted by the Republican National Committee, the business meetings of the RNC will take place at the Charlotte Convention Center and attendees will stay at the Westin Hotel. But NC DHHS officials still have questions about how RNC officials will make sure people are following mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.
The 42-page document submitted by the RNC to NC Department of Health and Human Services provides numerous details about how party officials will try and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those actions include testing and symptom tracking.
- All attendees will be required to complete an online Pre-Travel Health Questionnaire prior to departure from their home state.
- COVID-19 tests will be provided by local health system partners and will be available to all attendees and venue staff who will be in close contact with attendees during convention.
- Each attendee is expected to follow all local, state, and federal guidelines for wearing protective masks in home state, during their travel, and within Charlotte.
- Identifying and providing special protection for vulnerable attendees.
- In line with CDC and local guidance, attendees will practice enhanced social distancing prior to travel.
However, a response to the security plan from State Health Director Elizabeth Cuervo asked how masks and social distancing will be enforced.
“On page 25, it states that security will not enforce solely mask and social distancing requirements. Please describe who will be enforcing those measures,” the response read.
Cuervo also asked how the testing plan won’t draw down on supplies from local residents.
“Please clarify how tests are done in Charlotte will not be drawing from supplies or capacity for community-based test or testing of individuals not involved in RNC,” the response read.
