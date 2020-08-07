Piece of history belonging to original member of N.C. Highway Patrol found in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say a piece of history from the 1920s has been found in Salisbury and returned to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A Colt revolver that was issued to one of the original members of the highway patrol in 1929 has been returned nearly 100 years later.
The revolver was found by Salisbury Police Department in a field in Salisbury and returned to highway patrol after finding the engraving of NCSHP #10 on the butt of the revolver.
The inoperable Colt Official Police Revolver was then sent to Colt to be authenticated and restored.
The Office of the Colt Historian found the weapon was originally shipped to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Captain Chris D. Farmer on April 29, 1929.
Troopers say this revolver was number 10 of 39 which was chambered in .38/c with a 5-inch barrel, blue finish and beige grips.
