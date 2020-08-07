Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-77 South in Iredell County

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-77 South in Iredell County
By WBTV Web Staff | August 7, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 12:52 PM

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer has closed parts of I-77 southbound in Iredell County on Friday.

The interstate, just south of the I-40 interchange, at Exit 51-B, will remain closed until 5 p.m., according to troopers.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday when an enclosed tractor-trailer hauling plastic recyclables was traveling east on the I-40 off-ramp lost control while trying to merge onto I-77 south.

Troopers said the truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned in the median.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers say I-77 south is blocked at I-40 and expected to remain closed until 5 p.m.‘'

The I-40 East exit ramp to I-77 South is open.  I-77 South traffic is being diverted to US 21, onto I-40 East and back to I-77 South.

Troopers say local traffic should avoid the area due to extensive backups and delays. 

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.