Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-77 South in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer has closed parts of I-77 southbound in Iredell County on Friday.
The interstate, just south of the I-40 interchange, at Exit 51-B, will remain closed until 5 p.m., according to troopers.
The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday when an enclosed tractor-trailer hauling plastic recyclables was traveling east on the I-40 off-ramp lost control while trying to merge onto I-77 south.
Troopers said the truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned in the median.
No injuries were reported.
Troopers say I-77 south is blocked at I-40 and expected to remain closed until 5 p.m.‘'
The I-40 East exit ramp to I-77 South is open. I-77 South traffic is being diverted to US 21, onto I-40 East and back to I-77 South.
Troopers say local traffic should avoid the area due to extensive backups and delays.
