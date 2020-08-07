New Panthers tackle Russell Okung considering retirement over COVID-19 concerns, per report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS Sports) - Acquired by the Carolina Panthers in a swap of Pro Bowlers this offseason, left tackle Russell Okung has yet to take a single snap for his new team. Now, apparently, there's a good chance he never will. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 31-year-old offensive lineman "seriously considered" opting out of the 2020 NFL season ahead of Thursday's deadline, and now he's mulling retirement because of health concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.