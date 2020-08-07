NCDHHS to require biweekly testing of nursing home staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Biweekly COVID-19 testing of nursing home staff is now required, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state also announced that funding will be continued for staff testing through November.
“North Carolina nursing home residents are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “These additional testing and infection control resources enhance the ongoing work to guide and support long-term care facilities as they take extraordinary measures to protect residents and staff during COVID-19.”
Officials say that the NCDHHS has completed on-site infection control inspections of the state’s 400-plus nursing homes.
NCDHHS also is adding 10 regional infection control support teams to “help long-term care facilities prevent COVID-19 transmission and manage outbreaks that do occur. These teams will provide onsite infection prevention and control help, continuing NCDHHS’s work with long-term care facilities on implementing these protocols.”
State health officials say that now fewer long-term care residents are becoming sick when there is an outbreak, and that outbreaks are being resolved quicker.
