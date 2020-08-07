N.C. crews rescue two people after searching 230+ homes, debris from Isaias-spawned storm

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/WBTV) - Two people were rescued and 238 homes were searched by North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Teams after Isaias and a deadly EF-3 tornado slammed into Bertie County earlier this week.
The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-3 tornado Thursday, which hit a mobile home park off Morning Road and killed two people. At least 20 others were hurt in the tornado that spawned from Hurricane Isaias.
“Shout out to the awesome Urban Search & Rescue Teams from Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill & Buncombe Co.!” NC Emergency Management posted on Facebook Friday. “They rescued 2 people and searched 238 structures & a tremendous debris field along a 10-mile track after #Isaias raged through Bertie Co. Thanks USAR TF2 & TF8!”
Meteorologists Wednesday morning surveyed the damage and said winds were between 140 and 145 miles per hour.
Two children and their mother who were believed to have been missing after the tornado have been found safe.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said it turns out the children were not in the area and their mother was at work when the storm hit.
The sheriff said everyone is now accounted for.
Around ten to twelve mobile homes were destroyed, while only two were left standing, the sheriff said. Vehicles were tossed on top of each other and valuables were strewn about the area.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.