LaGrange woman beaten, set on fire; ex-boyfriend arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman is recovering from her injuries after she was beaten and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.
Officers were flagged down on S. Greenwood St. at approximately 5:00 a.m. by a woman walking along the road. They determined she had been assaulted and burned with an accelerant.
She reported to police that she returned to her home early this morning to find that her ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old Damario Davis, had broken into her house. Davis allegedly attacked her, beating and kicking her before holding her against her will. He then reportedly poured an unknown flammable accelerant on her and lit her on fire. She sustained significant burns to large portions of her upper and lower body.
She was taken to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. No word on her condition at this time.
Davis was arrested a short time later on an outstanding warrant from an April 2020 domestic incident. He is being held at the Troup County Jail on those charges.
