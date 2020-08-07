Inside look: Changes for Union County Public Schools as it welcomes students, staff back for in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools is preparing to welcome students back to school inside the classroom for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before WBTV’s crew could go inside the schools, they had their temperatures taken and answered questions for a health screening.
These screenings will be mandatory for anyone, including students and staff who enter the buildings.
UCPS officials say they will perform the screenings in the carpool lines as students get off the school buses and outside of the building.
Inside the school, social distancing markers and signs cover the floors, windows and walls.
“Teacher Melanie Moore says “wearing masks, socially distancing in the hallways,” will be a requirement.
The classroom desks are strategically spaced apart to follow social distancing.
A classroom that was toured by WBTV plans to see six students in person each day, following the rotating Plan B schedule for Union County Public Schools.
However, close to 20 students will be tuning in remotely for their daily lessons.
“Things are going to be different as far as the way it looks, but I’m still going to be doing the things that I know work for kids,” Moore said.
Students and staff will each be given five face coverings with staff provided extra as needed.
The district also says mandatory handwashing and cleaning breaks are regularly scheduled throughout the day.
Union County Public schools will return for the first day of the 2020-2021 school year on August 17.
