A few storms are possible this weekend with highs around 90 degrees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few rain showers and storms will be possible tonight with flash flooding issues possible.
Any storm will be capable of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
Overnight will feature some patchy fog, with mild and muggy low temperatures around 70 degrees.
The weekend looks to remain hot and muggy with high temperatures around 90 degrees, and heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
The NC mountains can expect highs around 80 degrees with the beaches expecting highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A few afternoon storms will be possible this weekend, yet it will not be a washout for anyone.
Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with the hot and muggy conditions.
Morning temperatures will start off in the lower 70s with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with daily chances for isolated to scattered storms. Rain chances look to increase toward the latter half of next week.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
