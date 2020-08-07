Deputies searching for people responsible for vandalizing roads, property on Kiawah Island, Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the people responsible for vandalizing property and roadways in the Lowcountry.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said over the last several days deputies have responded to a series of vandalism complaints on Kiawah Island and Johns Island.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
On Friday morning, authorities responded to the 3600 block of Morse Avenue on Johns Island for a vandalism in front of a home.
Deputies reported that the words “WE OWN THE PIGSS GOD” was found painted on the ground with an unknown type of paint. The complainant said she discovered the graffiti at 8:30 a.m. while taking her dog for a walk.
“When she found it at the time she stated the paint was still tacky,” CCSO officials said.
On Wednesday morning at 2:10 a.m., a deputy responded to a vandalism on the Kiawah Island Parkway.
The deputy said he found the word “IZAN” in orange paint in the roadway going towards the main gate. Next to the letter “N” was a triangle with a dot in the middle.
In the lane leading away from the gate was a smiley face and the phrase “(expletive) pigs.” Also done in orange paint.
Investigators say they believe the words were written between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.
On July 30, a deputy was patrolling the Limehouse Boat Landing when he discovered graffiti on the side of the bridge. The graffiti said “GO TO JAIL PIGS F UR CULT.”
The report stated it was unknown when the vandalism happened.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.