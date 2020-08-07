Deputies looking for SUV in connection to killing of 9-year-old NC girl

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Chowan County, NC are looking for a vehicle seen just before the deadly July shooting of a 9-year-old girl.
Deputies say a gold SUV was on Cox Avenue just before 9-year-old Makiia Slade was shot and killed and her mother was shot and wounded. Deputies say the vehicle of interest was driving behind the victim just before the shooting.
The homicide happened on July 24 near the intersection of U.S. 17 and West Queen Street.
Deputies are looking for the SUV and the driver. If you have information, call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.
