Depression, anxiety on the rise in North Carolina during pandemic

“Adults have a hard time with change and children are going to have a really difficult time, so I think providing them with the education or knowledge that this is how it’s going to be it’s going to be will be helpful for them,” she said. “I know that is difficult for parents at this point because they don’t know what it’s going to look like. But I think just trying to prepare them as much as we can ahead of time on what to expect will be helpful.”