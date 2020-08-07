Data shows Lumberton prison has 3rd highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in N.C.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Data from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows that a state prison in Lumberton has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Lumberton Correctional Institution has 216 positive cases, which is just below the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, which has 243 positive COVID-19 cases, and Neuse Correctional Institution where 466 inmates have tested positive for the virus.
The NCDPS does make it clear that this is not the current number of offenders infected, but rather the total number of positive tests since the agency started tracking the virus in state prisons.
The report also shows that 675 tests have been performed at Lumberton Correctional Institution.
Meanwhile, the NCDPS announced an inmate at the Lumberton prison who tested positive for the coronavirus died due to pre-existing conditions that were complicated by the virus.
The inmate tested positive on July 26, was hospitalized on July 28 and died Wednesday morning. He was a male in his late 60s, according to the agency.
“His death is a sad event, and we are continuing to work hard to limit the spread as much as possible and reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody is priority one.”
This is the ninth coronavirus-related death involving an inmate at a North Carolina state prison.
