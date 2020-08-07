Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify young man involved in east Charlotte robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man who robbed a supermarket in east Charlotte.
The incident happened on July 29 right around 6:30 p.m. at La Despensa Latina Super Market. The grocery store is located near the intersection of Eastway Drive and Shamrock Drive.
Surveillance video from inside of the store shows the robbery suspect walking around inside of the supermarket. The man is wearing a red bandana and a black mask.
“That day the suspect walks inside the store. He’s walking around the store looking at certain products even helping other customers out inside the store but at the same time, waiting for those customers to leave so he can jump into his plan and rob the business,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said that after the store had emptied out, the suspect asked the clerk about different products that were available. The surveillance video shows the young man walk behind the counter and pull a gun out.
“(He) took the gun out, put it to the victim’s stomach and proceeded to the cash register and demanded that the victim open the register,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the man managed to steal cash and some items from the store. No one was hurt during the incident.
He said the man took off toward a side street off Eastway Drive. The detective noted that criminals have begun taking advantage of the fact that masks are being worn by people across the city.
“Victims like this victim running the store are accustomed to seeing these masks now so they don’t look at it as suspicious or anything. People are definitely taking advantage of this and committing more crimes while wearing masks,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the fact that the young suspect was wearing a mask makes him harder to identify. Police say they think the suspect could be a teenager who lives near the supermarket.
Johnson said the man is believed to be anywhere from 5′5″ to 5′9″ and could weigh around 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
