COVID-19 outbreak drops significantly at Mecklenburg County jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The coronavirus outbreak at the Mecklenburg County jail has sharply decreased.
Mecklenburg County deputies say there are currently three inmates who currently have the virus.
This is less than two weeks after an outbreak of more than 40 inmates tested positive at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Most of those who had tested positive for the coronavirus displayed mild symptoms and others showed no symptoms.
The jail has not had any hospitalizations or deaths.
“MCSO continues to be proactive in our approach and response to this pandemic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the detention center,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “From the onset of the pandemic, MCSO has worked diligently to develop and implement protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the detention center.”
Deputies say there are currently 14 active positive COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.