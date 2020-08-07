CMPD issues more citations to bars, arcades for violating COVID-19 orders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have issued at least 22 citations to businesses they say were violating North Carolina and the county’s COVID-19 orders involving patrons and alcohol sales.
“During this time, approximately 289 establishments have been visited by law enforcement officers,” CMPD said in a release on Friday. “Of these locations, 217 were ABC permitted businesses while most of the remaining sites were gaming arcades.”
These businesses were were been cited for COVID-19 related orders or ABC violations:
- Deluxe: The Fine Art of Dining - 4th St - ABC Violation
- King of Spicy - E. WT Harris Blvd - ABC Violation
- Bradshaw’s Social House - Rea Rd - ABC Violation
- White House - Wilkinson Blvd. - Citation
- El Centenario - N. Tryon Street - Citation
- Fantasy Lounge - W. Morehead St - Citation/ABC
- J & J Tavern - University City Blvd. - Citation/ABC
- Oh My Soul - N. Davidson Street - ABC Violation
- Chasers - The Plaza - Citation/ABC
- Fire House Bar & Lounge - W. Carson Blvd - ABC Violation
- Pins Mechanical Company - W. Tremont Ave. - Citation
Just days earlier, CMPD said 11 businesses were cited as part of an operation targeting “Fish Arcades.”
Under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, arcades and adult gaming establishments are supposed to be closed or not allow customers inside.
These locations were issued citations for allegedly allowing customers inside:
- Elite Arcade - 2729 North Tryon St. Suite C
- Arcade Fish House - 4112 Monroe Rd. Suite 3
- Joe's Arcade - 6915 E. WT Harris Blvd
- Tip Top Sweepstakes - 1001 E. WT Harris Blvd
- Cash Now Arcade - 5303 David Cox Rd
- Fish Arcade - 5738 Susan Drive
- Stars Arcade - 5352 South Blvd
- The Arcade - 9521 Wilkinson Blvd
- Tank Arcade - 2103 N. Graham St Suite D
- Playhouse Arcade - 2300 N. Graham St.
- 007 Arcade - 4007 Wilkinson Blvd
