Cam Newton says he ‘wakes up mad in New England, but he mostly is playing nice

Newton quarterbacked Carolina for most of the past nine years, but the team released him in March and quickly signed Teddy Bridgewater. Newton stayed unemployed for more than two months — “the wait was so long,” he said — before being signed to a modest one-year deal by the Patriots. At New England, Newton will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the Patriots’ starting job following Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay.