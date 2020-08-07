‘Call 911 immediately’; Police looking for man wanted for sex offense in Mecklenburg Co.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man, wanted on sex offense charges in Mecklenburg County.
After an investigation, an arrest warrant for second-degree sex offense was issued for 34-year-old Vitaliy Osipov by the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office.
Officials say he is approximately 5′11″ tall, weighing 120 pounds. Osipov lives in Mint Hill.
Matthews Police Department asks residents to please call 911 immediately if you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts.
