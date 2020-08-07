‘Angel of Hope’ statue remains untouched in S.C. dunes after Hurricane Isaias

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Isaias battered the dunes in Cherry Grove on Monday night, but there is one spot where it looks like the storm never happened.
The site where the Angel of Hope stands appears to be left untouched by Isaias’ wrath.
In fact, the angel not only weathered Isaias, but it has stood through Hurricanes Matthew and Dorian.
“It’s survived everything Mother Nature had thrown at it,” said Richard Carter, who lives near the statue.
Carter loves his view of the Cherry Grove Inlet from his condo at Inlet Point Villas.
For the past five years, a statue in the middle of the dunes has been a part of that view. A statue of an angel, placed there by his neighbor, Rhonda.
“My wife tells the story,” said Carter. “She remembers coming home one day, and Rhonda drove a little Mustang, and this was laying in the trunk of the car. She thought, ‘What’s Rhonda going to do with this?’”
Rhonda set it up as a place for people to pray or mourn the loss of a loved one. She passed back in 2017, and her family put up a plaque next to the angel in her memory.
Even though Carter’s not a religious man, he said seeing the angel stand through all these storms gets to him.
“The way things change out here, you kind of think it would. Look at all the dunes around us that got flattened by this last storm and here she is,” said Carter. “What can you say? There’s got to be something there.”
Every time a hurricane passes through, Carter checks on the statue to see if it’s still standing.
“I’m usually one of the first ones back in here when we have to evacuate,” said Carter. “I start getting text messages, how’s the angel doing?”
So long as the angel is still there, Carter will think of Rhonda, and the kind of person she was, every time he sees it.
