Woman charged after drugs and cash found in stolen car

Woman charged after drugs and cash found in stolen car
Heather Michelle Miller, 45, was charged. (Source: Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | August 6, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 4:14 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman was jailed after deputies say they found drugs and cash in a stolen car.

According to the report, on Wednesday, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on routine patrol in Landis when they saw what they believed to be a stolen car. The suspects in this case were also believed to be involved in the sale of illegal controlled substances.

A deputy performed a traffic stop on Main Street. Heather Michelle Miller, 45, of Earnhardt Road in Salisbury, was identified as the driver.

Deputies called a Sheriff’s K-9 to the scene, and the K-9 noticed something in the vehicle. A search revealed 21 grams of methamphetamine individually packaged, one gram of heroin, and approximately $1,000 in cash.

Miller was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell ad deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked license. She is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.

The investigation continues and additional charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.