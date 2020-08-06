Woman charged after drugs and cash found in stolen car

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman was jailed after deputies say they found drugs and cash in a stolen car.
According to the report, on Wednesday, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on routine patrol in Landis when they saw what they believed to be a stolen car. The suspects in this case were also believed to be involved in the sale of illegal controlled substances.
A deputy performed a traffic stop on Main Street. Heather Michelle Miller, 45, of Earnhardt Road in Salisbury, was identified as the driver.
Deputies called a Sheriff’s K-9 to the scene, and the K-9 noticed something in the vehicle. A search revealed 21 grams of methamphetamine individually packaged, one gram of heroin, and approximately $1,000 in cash.
Miller was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell ad deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a revoked license. She is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
The investigation continues and additional charges are anticipated.
