‘Thank you.’ Charlotte radio host gives heartfelt update after daughter killed in crash

“Finally to Payton…Thank you for being my “sweet girl”. All I ever wanted to be was your hero. Thank you for making me your “number one dude”. I will forever cherish that title. I will forever cherish you and love you every day with all my heart as if you were here with me. I share these photos here of our life together because they make me smile but they will never be enough to show my love for you…Got you first!”