‘Thank you.’ Charlotte radio host gives heartfelt update after daughter killed in crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular Charlotte radio host gave a heartfelt update and thanked supporters just over a week after his daughter was killed in a crash in Mooresville.
Payton Cannon, 21, was killed when her vehicle ran off the right side of Brawley School Road near Mooresville and hit a tree just after midnight on July 29. Payton is the daughter of David Cannon, better known as Ace from the Ace & TJ show that airs on Hits 96.1 in Charlotte.
“One week ago my world was shattered,” Cannon wrote on the show’s Facebook page Thursday. “Not just my world, my ex-wife Shonnette, our son Cade and my fiancé Amanda all had their world shattered also with the news of my daughter Payton’s fatal accident. “I did not know a heart could break this much” is the only way I have found to describe the pain and grief that we are experiencing. However, life must go on and before that can happen I feel the need to say thank you.”
In the post, Cannon thanked God, family and friends, his fiancé, and his daughter Payton.
“Finally to Payton…Thank you for being my “sweet girl”. All I ever wanted to be was your hero. Thank you for making me your “number one dude”. I will forever cherish that title. I will forever cherish you and love you every day with all my heart as if you were here with me. I share these photos here of our life together because they make me smile but they will never be enough to show my love for you…Got you first!”
He continued, “We are broken but there is work to be done. I am going to take a few days to handle some business and try to pull my life together but thanks to you and my faith in God I know we can do great things to honor my daughter and do the things she wanted to do.”
A charity, Payton’s Promise, has been started “to be there the moment disaster strikes, a community is in need of improvement or a member of its family needs additional support in their efforts to help a cause.” Click here for more details.
Ace’s co-host Ritchie Beams, better known as TJ, posted the news on the Facebook page for the radio show the day the news broke.
“Our show has experienced a heart wrenching blow. Ace’s daughter Payton was taken from us in a single car accident last night. As you can imagine, we are all devastated, but Ace and his family are especially in desperate need of your prayers,” the post read.
