Some teachers return to Mecklenburg, Union county schools for teacher work days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, some teachers were back in the classroom in Mecklenburg and Union counties for teacher work days.
One CMS teacher sent WBTV video of her classroom, where she spent the day on Zoom calls with her colleagues.
She said all teachers are required to space out the desks with social distancing in case they move to Plan B at some point in the year.
She also says teachers got a better understanding of what this year will look like.
There will be two types of instruction. Synchronous means students and teachers will be working together live, and asynchronous will allow students to work independently and turn the work in virtually.
Unlike in the spring, when schools had to close due to the pandemic, teachers will take attendance and work will be graded.
Teachers will also offer daily Social-Emotional Learning, or SEL, to reduce student anxiety and build relationships.
“It’s really hard to understand why if the buildings are not safe for students, how is it okay to send teachers in, especially when the professional development we’re receiving is already designed to be virtual?” one teacher Trinette Atri told WBTV earlier this week.
She was scared to return to the classroom, but she got last minute clearance from human resources around 6:45 on Thursday morning to work from home.
In Union County, teachers have the option of reporting in-person. It becomes mandatory on Aug. 11.
Teachers like Brittany Gendron opted to work from home. She is one of several teachers against the UCPS plan for in-person learning beginning Aug. 17.
A teacher who wants to remain anonymous sent WBTV a screenshot from an email from the Cuthbertson High School principal, reading in part, “Let’s put politics and our differing views aside and get ready to do the job we have been charged to do, teach our kids.”
In a Facebook message, that teacher tells WBTV when it comes to her concerns, “this is not about political views - it’s about concern for safety based on science and data.”
According to CMS teachers, they had their temperatures checked at the door and had to fill out a questionnaire about whether they had been exposed to anyone testing positive for coronavirus.
