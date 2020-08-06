Salisbury businesses break out the COVID Busters

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID Busters took over the city council chambers in Salisbury on Thursday morning.
A young student came up with the idea of having a poster contest to stress the importance of the 3 “W’s” when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus. 4th and 5th graders designed posters illustrating the idea of wearing a face mask, washing your hands, and waiting 6 feet away to practice social distancing.
On Thursday the top three prizes were awarded by Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander and State Representative Harry Warren.
Student Rohan Joseph, a rising fifth-grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School, came up with the poster contest, but wanted to do more.
“So I decided I wanted to go a little bit farther, so to have some help, so I decided to make a team called COVID Busters,” Rohan said.
The team wants to spread the word of prevention when it come to the coronavirus. The posters will now be displayed in businesses in Salisbury.
Frankie Tadiello took first place honors for his poster with the tagline “We can do this together!” Trisha Roy won second place with her poster advising people to “know their Ws,” and Gwen Hill’s third-place poster read “Put it on, it’s that simple.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.