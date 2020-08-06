Rowan-Salisbury Schools issue plea for community help

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: This is an urgent message for assistance.
We need your help.
As we plan to reopen our schools and offices under Plan B, we are excited to be welcoming students, teachers and staff back to school on August 17th. However, this is happening under enforcing strict safety procedures and precautions.
We are strongly encouraging our families to find alternative means of transportation to and from school for their children other than school buses, if at all possible. However, if a child absolutely must ride a school bus, it is critical that parents contact their school as soon as possible, if they have not done so already. We will only be allowing students that are signed up to ride school buses to do so.
Where our school buses typically hold 72 passengers, we are now limited to 25 including the bus driver, as we firmly follow health and safety guidelines. As we plan and outline new routes and timelines, it is important to be sure that we have every child that needs to ride a bus accounted for.
In addition to helping us spread the word about transportation, here are some other ways our community can help:
- Build and fund outdoor learning spaces – see attached flyer
- Transport children to and from school
- Provide childcare on remote learning days
- Sign up with Kelly Education to work in our schools as substitutes. You can apply at: https://tinyurl.com/RSSKellyEducation
Zoom Webinar – August 7th
This year, more than ever, we need the community’s support in opening schools. On Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00AM, Dr. Lynn Moody, Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools, will be hosting a community Call to Action - how the community can help support children returning to schools this fall. Please see below for more details on the event. We hope that you will be able to attend.
Register for the Zoom Webinar:
When: Aug 7, 2020 10:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Community Call to Action
Register in advance for this webinar:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
