‘Numerous’ weapons seized after 200+ person AirBnB party in North Carolina

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WBTV) - An AirBnB party with more than 200 people led to multiple firearms being seized and at least two people being arrested.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety tweeted a picture displaying weapons and said that ALE seized “numerous” firearms last week and arrested two people on weapons charges. The charges stemmed from an investigation after more than 200 people attended a party hosted at an AirBnB.
The Hope Mills Police Department assisted ALE special agents in the investigation.
