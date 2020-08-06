No charges in Burke County shooting that killed man, injured brother

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County shooting that left a man dead and his brother seriously injured Wednesday has been ruled self defense by the District Attorney’s Office. No charges will be filed.
Deputies responded to Knob Avenue in Connelly Springs on July 29 around 12:27 a.m. after getting reports of yelling, screaming and gunshots at the residence.
When deputies arrived, they found two men had been shot. Deputies say another man involved in the incident had left the scene with a woman.
One of the men, 45-year-old Robert Winston J Perkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, Perkins 43-year-old brother, was taken to a trauma center for medical treatment. He is in stable condition.
The person who was involved in the shooting and left the scene turned himself in to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputies. The woman who left the scene has also been interviewed.
“Subsequent to a review of all the evidence presented, the District Attorney ruled that the shooting was in self-defense and no charges would be issued,” a Thursday press release read.
