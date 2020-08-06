Mother, 7-year-old daughter shot in back during apparent domestic dispute in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother and her daughter were shot in the back during an alleged domestic dispute Wednesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called just before midnight to a home off Noles Circle, north of Lincolnton after receiving a call about the incident. The first deputies on the scene found a 33-year-old woman lying on the kitchen floor with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
Nearby, deputies found her 7-year-old daughter with a single gunshot wound to the back, the report states.
Both mother and daughter were rushed to Atrium Health–Main. Their conditions have not been released.
Officials say the suspect, 27-year-old Paul Eric Lamkin Jr, had shot into the home then ran away into a wooded area before officers arrived.
Deputies began searching the woods off Horseshoe Lake Road when they heard someone call for help. They then found Lamkin had fallen from a 50-foot cliff into a quarry and had a head and other injuries.
Lamkin was ordered to drop his .38 caliber pistol and complied with officers, the report states. He was then carried out of the woods by EMS and taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
Warrants have been issued charging Lamkin with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
The sheriff says the warrants will be served when Lamkin is released from the hospital.
No further information was released.
