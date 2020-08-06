Morganton mayor hospitalized with COVID-19 encouraging others to wear face masks

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson is sharing his message after being hospitalized with coronavirus.
Thompson, mayor of Morganton since 2015, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23. It wasn’t until Monday, a week and a half later, that he needed to be hospitalized.
Thompson isn’t sure how he caught the virus, but he has a message for others on wearing a face covering: “A simple act and everyone can do it.”
“It just takes one or two brief moments to catch this thing,” said Thompson, who practices wearing a mask. Thompson says he was in a store last month and noticed people without face coverings. Thompson offered to get one man a face covering but says the guy told him he didn’t believe the virus was real and that he looked silly wearing a mask. “This is why it continues to spread,” Thompson said of the virus.
Thompson’s wife also tested positive for coronavirus, but she is still isolated and recovering at home.
“We need to take care of each other because we are all in this together,” Thompson said.
At last check, Thompson said he is feeling better. With his fever gone and his appetite is back, he’s hoping to go home this weekend.
