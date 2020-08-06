Mask ambassadors will soon help Charlotte area residents follow COVID-19 rules

Restaurants are prohibited from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. in unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg, the city of Charlotte, and towns of Davidson, Matthews and Pineville. Local restaurants can offer delivery or pick-up food orders after 11 p.m., but on-site customers are banned between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The regulations, for now, won’t lift until the state moves into Phase Three, Mecklenburg officials say.