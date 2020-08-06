Man’s disruption of court and refusal to wear mask lands him in jail for 30 days

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Court officials say one man’s disruption of the proceedings and his refusal to wear a face mask landed him in jail for thirty days.
Stephen Matthew Corriher, 36, was in district court on Wednesday for a probable cause hearing on charges of felony methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving while license revoked and having a fictitious or altered title.
Under current COVID-19 protocols, anyone in the Rowan County courthouse must wear a face covering, and masks are provided for those who come to court without one. Corriher did not have a mask, officials say, and refused to wear one that he had been given.
At one point Corriher did put the mask on, but then removed it. Court officials said Corriher was disrupting court, and also fell asleep several times and had to be awakened by the deputy.
According to court records, Corriher said “Come on man, over a mask? This is bullcrap”
Corriher was charged with contempt of court. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $5000 on the other charges.
