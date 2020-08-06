Man wanted for murder after 22-year-old killed in Charlotte strip mall parking lot

Jamie Marcel Graham Jr, 20, is wanted for murder in the death of Solomon Fleming Jr. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
August 6, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 2:15 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting at a strip mall in southwest Charlotte.

Jamie Marcel Graham Jr, 20, is wanted for murder in the death of Solomon Fleming Jr that occurred on August 1. Warrants have been issued for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fleming, 22, was found with a gunshot wound just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 on the 7700 block of South Tryon Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Graham is a black male, 6′1″ tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or Graham’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/..

