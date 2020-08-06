Man last seen near Linville Falls with hiking equipment reported missing

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is missing after being dropped off in Burke County last week with camping equipment.
Deputies say they are looking for 48-year-old Dean Anthony Yelton, who was last seen on July 31 when a friend dropped him off near Linville Falls off NC 105. Yelton reportedly had camping and hiking equipment with him.
“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office would like to verify that Mr. Yelton is okay and his current where-abouts,” deputies said.
Yelton, from Marion, is described as being around 5′7″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.