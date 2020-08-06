Kannapolis awards grants to local non-profits

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has awarded $57,500 in federally funded grants to 14 non-profits who offer programs that benefit low and moderate-income residents in the City.
These funds are part of the City’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant fund allocation that is received from Housing and Urban Development.
The grants were awarded to:
- Academic Learning Center - $5,000 for teacher stipends and instructional materials for the afterschool program.
- AYA House, Inc. - $7,000 to support a therapeutic planning living and rehabilitative program for individuals with disorders in the abuse of drugs, alcohol and other substances.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters - $5,000 to grow the Bigs with Badges program which pairs police officers with students to develop one-on-one mentoring relationships.
- Cabarrus Meals on Wheels - $5,000 – funds to help with the costs of providing meals for seniors.
- Classroom Central - $3,000 – funds will cover the costs for bringing this free school supply program to Kannapolis City Schools.
- Conflict Resolution – Teen Court Program - $5,000 for this first-time youth offender program.
- El Puente Hispano - $5,000 for programming to strengthen the relationships between the Kannapolis School System and Latino families.
- Families First - $2,500 for the Celebrating Families Program which helps families affected by addiction and alcohol abuse.
- Jr. Charity League - $2,500 for the purchase of school uniforms, weather appropriate clothing and toiletries for needy families.
- Operation Homeless, Inc. - $5,000 will be used for the Soup Kitchen and its operations.
- Prevent Child Abuse - $5,000 for parenting programming in meeting needs of children with childhood issues.
- Rowan Cabarrus YMCA - $5,000 for the afterschool program.
- The Independence Funds - $1,500 for wounded veteran support.
- Vision for Life of Kannapolis - $1,000 – students will receive assistance with homework, social skill and life/character instruction.
