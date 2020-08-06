Fallen officer to return home with tribute along I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV/HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Charlotte police officer who died in an accidental shooting at a Hawaii police station in late July is being honored in Huntersville Thursday as he returns home.
The Huntersville Fire Department Tower 1 will fly an American flag over Interstate 77 northbound at Hambright Road in honor of fallen ATF Agent John Bost III as he returns home, Huntersville Fire tweeted. Minor traffic delays are expected on Hambright, Statesville and Gilead Road as police escort Bost’s procession.
Bost’s death was ruled by federal officials as accidental in the line of duty.
Bost died July 28 at the Kihei Police Station, where he was stationed as he worked with Maui County authorities.
According to the Maui Police Department, he died from a wound received from an accidental discharge of a rifle in the Kihei office.
“John will be remembered as an outstanding special agent, greatly admired and respected by all who knew him,” the release from ATF and MPD said. “He was deeply committed to ATF’s mission of safeguarding our communities from violent criminals, and will be profoundly missed.”
Bost worked for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department from 2000 to 2006.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. Hawaii News Now contributed to this report.