City of North Myrtle Beach shares picture of Sea Cabin Pier debris; more still being found in surf

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach shared a picture showing all the debris from the Sea Cabin Pier.
Hurricane Isaias took out a large chunk of the pier during Monday night’s storm, leaving a large gap.
The city issued a warning to beachgoers to not surf or swim between the Sea Cabin Pier and Cherry Grove Pier because of all the debris in the water.
Pat Dowling, the spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach, said he believes the debris is now gone from the beach but said pieces are still being found on the surf from time to time. Once the debris is found it is removed.
Dowling added that the pier debris is temporarily being placed near the solid waste transfer station at 1st Avenue South.
They are going to contact a hauler to take the debris to the proper disposal site.
