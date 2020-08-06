Charlotte’s game at Duke moved to Oct. 31

Press release provided by Charlotte Athletics
CHARLOTTE, NC -- The Charlotte 49ers have announced that their football game at Duke has been moved to Oct. 31 as part of a set of changes to the 2020 ACC schedule.
Due to league restrictions during the current pandemic, ACC teams are limited to one non-conference game in 2020, forcing a shift in the league’s overall schedule. The game was originally set for Thursday, Sept. 17.
Each of Charlotte’s first three scheduled games have been impacted, this fall. Charlotte’s season opener at Tennessee and its home opener vs. Norfolk State have both been canceled due to respective conference decisions surrounding the pandemic.
The Duke game is part of a home-and-home series between Charlotte and the Blue Devils. Duke is scheduled to return to Charlotte, for the season-opener, Sept. 4, 2021.
