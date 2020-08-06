Another round of scattered storms for Friday, with 90s in the extended forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for this evening and tonight, with another round of scattered rain and storms expected for Friday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for for Cleveland County until 9:45 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Catawba and Iredell County until 1:15 a.m. Friday.
Friday morning will start off partly cloudy and muggy, with morning lows ranging from the lower 70s in the Piedmont, to around 60 degrees for the mountains.
Friday afternoon will be another hot and muggy afternoon, with high temperatures back around 90 degrees.
A few storms may be strong Friday afternoon, with gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.
The weekend looks to remain hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. A few afternoon storms will be possible this weekend, yet it will not be a washout for anyone.
Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with the hot and muggy conditions.
Morning temperatures will start off in the lower 70s, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with daily chances for isolated to scattered storms.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
