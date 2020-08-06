Active pattern continues, more downpours likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for another typical August day of weather, including some sunshine, hot temperatures, tropical humidity and scattered thunderstorms.
We’ll jump back to near 90° this afternoon under partly sunny skies.
Much like Wednesday, there’ll more thunderstorms on the prowl, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours and a few of them will be on the strong side.
The greatest risks appear to be deadly lightning, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Localized flooding may develop in neighborhoods where heavy rain has been an issue of late.
There’s even a chance for a lingering shower or two overnight and lows fall back to the lower 70s.
Friday may bring another decent chance for more widespread thunderstorms – around 50% chance - and a few of them may also be severe. Highs again should top out near 90° on Friday.
Very small chances for isolated thundershowers - no more than a 20% chance outside of the mountains - will populate the forecast over the weekend with more sunshine than rain and seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 90s.
There’s good news in the tropics, the Atlantic basin is now very quiet and expected to remain that way for several days.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
